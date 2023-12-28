Autopsy results released in suspicous death of Marshall woman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Newly released autopsy results of a Marshall woman whose body was found in the Yukon River this summer list her cause of death as drowning.

Kimberly Fitka O’Domin, a 40-year-old mother of seven from Southwest Alaska, was last seen June 15 and reported missing the next day. Her body was located on June 27.

Alaska State Troopers previously ruled Fitka O’Domin’s death a drowning, disagreeing with the belief of family members of the Marshall woman that something else took place.

The autopsy also shows that when she drowned she had ethanol and isopropanol in her system.

“She was a .290 on BAC, her blood alcohol content, and she had high levels of isopropyl alcohol in her bloodstream as well, which means she was ingesting either hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol,” Alaska Bureau of Investigation Commander Tony Wegrzyn said earlier this month.

Despite the autopsy, the family is adamant that Fitka O’Domin would never drink hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol. They say she was drinking alcohol, but what led to their loved one’s drowning is in dispute. They do not believe she would enter the river.

“She was a role model to her children, trying to do the best that she can trying to support them,” said Elizabeth Fitka, Kimberly’s mom. “Always bright, like a shining star.

“That star dimmed when she died.”

Just before Fitka O’Domin disappeared, she spoke to her mom on the phone.

“She just called me up and told me, ‘Mom, I got punched in the mouth and my lip’s bleeding,’” Elizabeth Fitka said. “Then she goes, ‘Oh, I gotta go stop a fight!’”

Little is known for sure about what happened to Fitka O’Domin over the next few hours, but about two weeks later her body was found by fishermen in the Yukon River about 30 miles from Emmonak.

“As it stands right now, Kimberly was highly intoxicated, the river was extremely high and her cause of death is drowning with no evidence to support that there was any injuries to the body that would have been consistent with foul play,” Wegrzyn said earlier this month.

Some members of her family have complaints about the death investigation by troopers, including what they described as a callous attitude by the investigators during the search and taking too long to get to the small community.

“She didn’t just fall into the river and land 115 miles down the river for no reason,” Elizabeth Fitka said. “Something had to happen.”

The night Fitka O’Domin disappeared may have been a violent one across Marshall. What crimes may have happened that evening are still under investigation, but troopers say it does not involve the death of Fitka O’Domin.

“At this point, Troopers have no plans to return to Marshall for the Kimberly (O’Domin) death investigation,” Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel wrote in an email.

McDaniel goes on to say, “On the night of the Kimberly (O’Domin) disappearance and death there were multiple unrelated public safety and possible criminal events that occurred in the community of Marshall.”

The parents of Fitka O’Domin say it’s logical to connect the violence of that evening to their daughter’s disappearance.

“There was a lot of shootings going on, I guess, and other violence that was happening, like the night before,” said David Fitka, Kimberly’s dad. “And I think that’s maybe what they were talking about. I think there was a stabbing that happened and somebody got shot.”

The family says critical evidence was lost before troopers were able to fly to Marshall.

“They can say it was an accident but why believe that when you weren’t even there to investigate what happened?” Elizabeth Fitka said. “Wouldn’t you be suspicious too if your child called you and told you they got hit and then disappeared?”

The autopsy says Fitka O’Domin had “faint contusions of (the) back of (the) head, trauma insignificant to cause death.”

Troopers say they will continue to follow up on leads in the case. So will the family.

“We’re not stopping until we find out what happened to her,” Elizabeth Fitka said.

