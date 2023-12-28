Blizzard conditions over Western Aleutians

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A blizzard warning is in effect for Shemya going into Wednesday evening. Wind gusts are expected to hit 55 miles an hour, blowing snow and creating low visibility. Snowfall of 4 to 7 inches is likely.

Another set of alerts affects the southeast region, where another large low is bringing in rain and snow. High winds blasted the Juneau area, and a high wind warning is expected to expire at 9 pm Wednesday. Haines Borough the Klukwan area sees a winter weather advisory go into effect at 3 am Thursday, through 3 am Friday. Snowfall of 5 to 8 inches is likely. The colder air over the northern panhandle is likely to produce snowfall before switching to a rain-snow mix, if not all rain.

Southcentral sees cold nights and clear winter days. The region should remain dry through the rest of the year, which is only days. There will be a warming trend starting Saturday, so the cold will abate by the time we hit 2024.

Hot spot: Ketchikan, in southeast Alaska, with 50 degrees.

Cold spot: Tanana, dropping to 42 degrees below zero.

