Blizzard conditions over Western Aleutians

Most of the mainland remains clear and cold
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A blizzard warning is in effect for Shemya going into Wednesday evening. Wind gusts are expected to hit 55 miles an hour, blowing snow and creating low visibility. Snowfall of 4 to 7 inches is likely.

Another set of alerts affects the southeast region, where another large low is bringing in rain and snow. High winds blasted the Juneau area, and a high wind warning is expected to expire at 9 pm Wednesday. Haines Borough the Klukwan area sees a winter weather advisory go into effect at 3 am Thursday, through 3 am Friday. Snowfall of 5 to 8 inches is likely. The colder air over the northern panhandle is likely to produce snowfall before switching to a rain-snow mix, if not all rain.

Southcentral sees cold nights and clear winter days. The region should remain dry through the rest of the year, which is only days. There will be a warming trend starting Saturday, so the cold will abate by the time we hit 2024.

Hot spot: Ketchikan, in southeast Alaska, with 50 degrees.

Cold spot: Tanana, dropping to 42 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Richmond
Search for missing Eagle River woman continues
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Trump from Alaska ballot
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash, that left woman with life-threatening injuries
Anchorage beats seasonal snow average before years end
Anchorage beats seasonal snow average before year’s end
Car Crash
2 dead in head-on collision near Glennallen

Latest News

JP-Blizzard 12-27-23
Blizzard conditions over Western Aleutians
Colder weather settles into the state as the year comes to a close
Colder weather settles into the state as the year comes to a close
Colder weather settles into the state as the year comes to a close
Colder weather settles into the state as the year comes to a close
JP-storms post-Christmas 12-26-23
Post-Christmas cold weather