Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say

The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina called tegus. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Wildlife agencies are asking people to report sightings of a large, invasive lizard species that has been found in South Carolina.

The South American tegu is a black and white or red lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds. They have often been turned loose in the wild by owners who did not research their full-grown lizard before buying one.

The lizards typically eat other reptiles as well as the eggs of ground-nesting birds, like turkeys and quail. They also carry salmonella.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said they have received over 100 reports of tegu sightings since they first confirmed the lizard in the state. So far, they have confirmed 24 black and white tegus and two red tegus.

If you happen to spot a tegu in the wild, you are urged to report it using this form.

Photos of the lizard are also required for a sighting to be officially confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Richmond
Search for missing Eagle River woman continues
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Trump from Alaska ballot
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash, that left woman with life-threatening injuries
Anchorage beats seasonal snow average before years end
Anchorage beats seasonal snow average before year’s end
Car Crash
2 dead in head-on collision near Glennallen

Latest News

Santa rides with guardsman with the Alaska Air National Guard's 176th Wing to deliver gifts to...
Ops Santa delivers the spirit of Christmas to remote Alaska villages
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Autopsy results released in suspicous death of Marshall woman
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one
Inside the Gates
Ops Santa delivers the spirit of Christmas to remote Alaska villages