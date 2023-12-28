Helicopter receives ‘substantial’ damage in rollover, 2 injured

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Transportation Safety Board investigators say a sightseeing helicopter received “substantial” damage Tuesday morning, after it rolled over during a landing attempt near the Knik Glacier in the mountains outside of Anchorage, leaving two passengers with minor injuries.

According to the NTSB’s initial report, the two injured passengers were among the seven aboard Alpha Aviation’s Airbus AS350 helicopter when the aircraft’s landing gear clipped rocks and rolled over.

Mike Neely, Alpha Aviation’s general manager, said the landing near Inner Lake George was unscheduled.

In a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon, Neely said a second aircraft’s arrival at the scene in the mountains east of Anchorage took 18 minutes. The injured passengers were taken to the hospital and released “within the hour,” he said.

“As far as, you know, an unfortunate situation (goes), it was the best possible outcome that everyone was OK,” Neely said.

