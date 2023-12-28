Man arrested after woman hit, killed by vehicle in Wasilla

Morning FastCast Dec. 28, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman dead early Thursday morning in Wasilla, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Billy Sheldon, 33, of Big Lake, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, tampering with physical evidence, hit-and-run, driving under the influence and violating conditions of release.

At 2:16 a.m., troopers were called to Hollywood Road near Dickerson Street on a report of a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Troopers arrested Sheldon in connection to the incident, writing in a dispatch that had a blood-alcohol level of .167.

Sheldon is being held in the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility without bail.

Troopers confirmed the victim was an adult but no further details about the victim have been released and troopers are still working to notify the next of kin.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Richmond
Search for missing Eagle River woman continues
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Trump from Alaska ballot
A plane crash in Anchor Point killed one person and seriously injured a second on Dec. 8, 2023.
NTSB report reveals new details in deadly Anchor Point plane crash
(Source: AP)
Helicopter receives ‘substantial’ damage in rollover, 2 injured
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Autopsy results released in mysterious death of Marshall woman

Latest News

Amanda Richmond
Troopers end active search for missing Eagle River woman who fell under ice
Morning FastCast Dec. 28, 2023
Morning FastCast Dec. 28, 2023
Gingerbread village creator Joe Hickel honored by Anchorage Assembly
Gingerbread village creator Joe Hickel honored by Anchorage Assembly
file
Anchorage Assembly still not ready to rename Port of Alaska after late Rep. Don Young