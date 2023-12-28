Man arrested after woman hit, killed by vehicle in Wasilla

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman dead early Thursday morning in Wasilla, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Billy Sheldon, 33, of Big Lake, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, tampering with physical evidence, hit-and-run, driving under the influence and violating conditions of release.

At 2:16 a.m., troopers were called to Hollywood Road near Dickerson Street on a report of a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Troopers arrested Sheldon in connection to the incident, writing in a dispatch that had a blood-alcohol level of .167.

Sheldon is being held in the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility without bail.

Troopers confirmed the victim was an adult but no further details about the victim have been released and troopers are still working to notify the next of kin.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.