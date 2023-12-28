Ops Santa delivers the spirit of Christmas to remote Alaska villages

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - In its 68th year, Operation Santa Claus completed its annual mission across rural Alaska during the 2023 holiday season. Each year the program provides children living in remote communities across the state with Christmas presents.

This year, the longstanding partnership between the Salvation Army and the Alaska National Guard managed to deliver these gifts to children across four villages; Fort Yukon, Golovin, Koyuk and Tuluksak.

Jenni Ragland with the Salvation Army’s Alaska division said the operation is one of her favorite things to do every year.

“I love Christmas and I love the joy that we’re able to bring and share with communities throughout Alaska,” Ragland said.

According to Ragland, the Salvation Army receives, wraps and packs gifts into backpacks — making sure there is a gift for every child in each community they visit. The gifts consist of snacks and stocking stuffers such as hygiene products and books.

Ragland said the program wouldn’t exist if not for the support of the Alaska National Guard, which used a C-17 Globemaster III to fly into hubs in Bethel and Nome before loading the cargo onto a UH-60 Black Hawk to carry the gifts to the smaller towns.

Donna Katchatag, the tribal coordinator for the Chinik Eskimo Community, said she was just a child the last time Ops Santa flew to her hometown of Golovin.

“We’re happy to welcome Santa back to Golovin and today was really good,” Katchatag said. “The community came together and we had a warm welcome for Santa and his team.”

The appreciation of the operation extends well beyond the communities hosting the program.

“I got to learn about a new culture and a new town and that was not only beneficial for me,” Chaplain (Lt. Col) Kirk Thorsteinson, the state chaplain for the Alaska National Guard, said. “But I hope that we brought some joy and hope and peace and love to this community.”

Ragland said this year was particularly important for rural community outreach after a number of weather events impacted several villages.

“Disasters have impacted so many communities across Alaska, whether it was Typhoon Merbok or it was spring flooding,” Ragland said. “There are special circumstances that really can be difficult for communities, so [this is a good] opportunity to go and to spend the day and to just maybe refocus.”

Operation Santa Claus estimates that approximately 560 children received a gift this year through the program.

