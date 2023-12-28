Search efforts suspended for missing Eagle River women who fell under the ice

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - After four days of searching, Alaska Wildlife Troopers have suspended the active search efforts for Amanda Richmond Rogers, who went missing last Saturday near North Fork Eagle River Trail.

Troopers say Richmond disappeared under the frozen open water of the North Fork of Eagle River while trying to rescue her dog that had fallen into the water.

“During four days of searching from the air with drones (sUAS) and helicopters and within the water using divers, K9 teams, sonar, and remotely operated vehicles (ROV), search teams have determined that there are no further areas of interest that are accessible to search at this time,” AST said via a dispatch report on Thursday morning.

Troopers say if new information arises, they will review the new evidence and determine if additional search efforts will occur.

The Anchorage Police Department is now listing Richmond as a missing person.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.