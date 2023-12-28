Stormy weather remains for Southeast and the Aleutian Islands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bitter cold weather continues to settle into much of Alaska, with clear skies allowing for some locations to see dense fog. Foggy conditions will be prevalent through Southcentral, parts of the eastern Interior and along the Slope. Be sure to use your fog lights and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going, as visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile in some of the harder hit areas. For many expect the fog to lift towards the early afternoon, with sunshine and cold conditions sticking around through the afternoon.

While Mainland Alaska will see quiet and sunny weather through much of the day, stormy weather will impact Southeast and the Aleutian Islands. Both areas will see some rain and snow throughout the day, with a winter weather advisory in effect until tomorrow morning for Haines and Klukwan. Snow amounts up to 8 inches is possible, with the heaviest amount falling near Haines Customs Station. The heaviest snow will be expected during the afternoon hours, so take your time if you are heading out on the roads. Further south through the panhandle, snow will be quick to transition to rain. Warmer temperatures are with us through the Southern Inner Channels, where thermometer readings are already topping out in the 40s. It’s these locations that can expect to see 1 to 3 inches of rain between now and Saturday. Be prepared for minor flooding in some of the heavier downpours and some gusty conditions through parts of Southeast.

While Southeast will see temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to nearly 50 degrees, it’ll be colder through the Aleutians. With highs in the mid-30s and an approaching low from the west, rain and snow can be expected for the island chain. Most of the rain and snow will build in through the afternoon and evening hours, with winds gradually increasing through the evening hours. Areas as far east as Unalaska and as far north as St. Paul could see winds gusts as high as 60 mph. This active weather will stick around to close out this year for the open waters of the Bering to extreme western parts of the Alaska coastline.

December will largely close out on a cold note for much of the state, but there is signs that January could continue the trend of above average precipitation, with a tilt towards warmer conditions.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

