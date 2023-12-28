WATCH: Officers corral beaver found inside hospital lobby on Christmas Day

Some believe a beaver who snuck into a hospital on Christmas Day was looking for Santa's wooden toy department. (SOURCE: WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The holiday season doesn’t stop hospitals from filling up with those who need medical help, but one hospital in Tennessee had an unexpected four-legged visitor on Christmas Day.

St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett called their local police department early Monday morning to report a beaver that had snuck into the building.

When officers reported to the scene, they said the beaver had dammed itself in the lobby.

Aided by hospital staff, the officers-turned-rodent-wrangler corralled the animal into a rolling cart before taking it back to a nearby canal.

Officials said they are uncertain just how the beaver got inside the hospital to begin with. Some speculate the critter was looking for Santa’s wooden toy department.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Richmond
Troopers end active search for missing Eagle River woman who fell under ice
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Trump from Alaska ballot
A plane crash in Anchor Point killed one person and seriously injured a second on Dec. 8, 2023.
NTSB report reveals new details in deadly Anchor Point plane crash
(Source: AP)
Helicopter receives ‘substantial’ damage in rollover, 2 injured
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Autopsy results released in mysterious death of Marshall woman

Latest News

This Sept. 26, 2005 photo shows a view of downtown Savannah, Ga., from Drayton Tower's...
World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
35-year-old Kimberlee Singler is being saught by police after the death of two of her children...
2 children killed, 1 injured inside Colorado apartment complex; police seeking mother as suspect
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, Dec. 28, 2023
A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call.
Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message