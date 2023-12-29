City hoping to open ice skating at Westchester Lagoon soon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People walking along the Westchester Lagoon trail are used to seeing people skating and playing on the lagoon’s ice during this time of the year.

“It’s fun just sometimes just to sit and watch people,” said Deborah Alvarez, who was walking the trail Thursday morning.

But on this sunny day, with temperatures in the single digits, joggers, dog walkers, and cross-country skiers were greeted by the sight of machinery on the ice.

“Looking forward to it [opening]. Glad [municipality crews] can finally get it cleared and that the ice is thick enough. One good thing about really cold temperatures,” said Kelly Harrell, another walker on Thursday.

Anchorage Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff said the ice is only 8 inches thick, still a few inches away from where it needs to be. He said a stretch of warm temperatures in November and heavy snowfall have put things behind schedule.

“The snow insulates the ice and prevents it from forming as quickly as it would in an ordinary year,” Braniff said.

He added below the layer of thick ice is 14 inches of overflow layer, which is neither snow nor ice, but a mix. On the other side of the ice is about 24 inches of snow, which is the current focus of municipality crews.

Crews are also putting a hole in the ice with an ice fishing auger to pump water onto the ice and thicken it, he said.

“Spray it all over the surface to be able to get water to start to percolate down into the overflow and create skatable ice,” Braniff said.

As far as rumors of funding issues preventing Westchester Lagoon from opening on time, Braniff said that is just not true.

“We’ve had the same funding this year that we’ve had in any other year,” he said.

Braniff said the goal is to have everything ready to go by early January so events can take place and residents can have fun on the ice.

Harrell and Alvarez, two of Thursday’s visitors to the lagoon, each said they are looking forward to it.

“My office is just a few blocks away. So, yeah, when it’s cleared, now that it’s cold, I could bring my ice skates to work and come over here during lunch for a little skate,” Harrell said.

Alvarez said Westchester Lagoon has provided her family with some fond memories.

“A few years ago we brought our granddaughter out here. Our son used to skate out here when he lived at home. It’s just beautiful out here,” she said.

Braniff said he expects Westchester Lagoon to be open up for recreational activities in about 10 to 14 days.

Furthermore, he said each Saturday this winter Westchester Lagoon will have family skating events. Braniff said the first one is scheduled for the first week of January, but it’s more likely it will be pushed back to Jan. 13.

