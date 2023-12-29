December to close out on a cold note for much of Alaska

Only 3 months during the year ended with above average temperatures
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:52 AM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures across Alaska continue to trend downwards for much of the state, as bitter cold remains settled across Mainland Alaska. While the coldest locations remain in the eastern Interior, readings as low as -20 below are occurring in Southcentral. While winds aren’t much of an issue across the state, wind chill readings are as low as -40 for areas as far north as Deadhorse. In bitter cold such as this, frost bite can easily set in with 10 to 15 minutes for exposed skin.

High pressure will keep much of Mainland Alaska on the drier side as the year draws to a close, with active weather sticking around for the panhandle and the Aleutian Islands. These two locations are already dealing with rain and snow, with winds through the Aleutians gusting as high as 60 mph this morning. While winds are expected to die down through the day, it will still remain pretty gusty with blowing snow for the island chain.

Southeast will deal with heavy rain and snow through the day, with most of the snow falling through the Northern Inner Channels. A winter storm warning is in effect for Haines through 9AM Saturday, where Haines could see up to 2 inches of snow. Higher amounts up to a foot will fall near White Pass, so travel will be difficult at times for parts of Southeast. Further south through the panhandle, 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected through the next 36 to 48 hours along with some gusty winds. It’s looking very likely that Southeast will end this year and start next year on a soggy note.

Looking ahead into the weekend and next week, highs across Southcentral will begin to slowly warm. We’ll likely warm near 10 degrees Saturday, with highs by Sunday topping out in the 20s. It will certainly feel much more pleasant considering the recent cold that has settled into the region. Along with this warming trend will come the chance for snow and breezy conditions back across Southcentral.

Have a safe and Happy New Year!

