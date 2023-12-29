Former Alaska State Trooper to serve 4 years in prison for attempted sexual abuse of a minor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Alaska State Trooper Vance Peronto was sentenced this week for using social media to set up what he believed was a meeting at a hotel with a 16-year-old girl.

Peronto, 63, was convicted of second-degree attempted sexual abuse of a minor in March. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to eight years with four years suspended. He will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years and will be on probation for seven years following his release.

This all follows an April 8, 2018, incident where Peronto stopped a 16-year-old girl in Kenai for driving without her headlights on. Peronto did not ticket the teen and later began messaging her on social media.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation found that “over a period of several weeks, Peronto sent extensive private, sexual comments to the minor and at times asked her to send him photographs,” according to a news release from the Department of Law.

During the investigation, an ABI investigator posted as the victim and used social media to arrange a meeting with Peronto at a hotel. When Peronto arrived at the hotel, he was taken into custody.

