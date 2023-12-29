Man charged in 2011 cold case Houston homicide extradited to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man who was charged in June in connection to a 2011 homicide has been extradited to Alaska from Idaho, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Keenon Leland Keyes, 36, was indicted on first- and second-degree murder charges by a Palmer grand jury on June 29 in the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Loy Suthammavong at the victim’s Houston home on Dec. 3, 2011.

The case had gone cold until the Alaska State Troopers’ Cold Case Investigation Unit reopened the case in September 2022.

Keyes also had an outstanding warrant out in Alaska for two counts of fourth-degree assault.

On Thursday, authorities brought Keyes from Idaho to Alaska where he was held at the Anchorage Correctional Center.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Saturday at the Palmer Courthouse.

Keyes is in the process of serving a 15-year sentence in Idaho for felony aggravated assault, felony injury to a child and possession of a firearm by a felon for shooting at his wife and 3-year-old child in July 2022.

If convicted of the charges related to the homicide, Keyes faces a sentence of up to 99 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.