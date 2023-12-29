Man dies while being taken into custody by Fairbanks police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died while being taken into custody by Fairbanks police officers on Thursday night, according to a news release from Fairbanks police.

Around 11:15 p.m., police were called by someone saying a man had come into his home on Turner Street and threatened him with a knife. The caller also said he believed the man was on drugs and was “tearing up the apartment.”

When officers got to the scene, they found 30-year-old Timothy McArdle Jr. throwing things around the apartment and out of windows.

Officers tried to communicate with McArdle but he wouldn’t respond, according to the release. McArdle opened the apartment door multiple times but would not come out.

Police said after a brief stand-off, they “attempted to use less lethal force” to take McCardle into custody for felony domestic violence and third-degree assault.

McArdle fought with officers when they came into the apartment and once officers handcuffed him, he fell unresponsive, according to the release. Life-saving measures were attempted, but McArdle died at the scene.

Fairbanks police are still investigating and the State of Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will also conduct an investigation.

McArdle’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.