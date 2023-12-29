Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI, records show

Court records revealed Varner registered a .16 BAC during a breathalyzer test.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - According to jail records, professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night for driving while impaired in south Charlotte.

Court documents show Varner was driving on Providence Road “while subject to an impairing substance.” Records also revealed that he registered a .16 BAC during a breathalyzer test, twice the legal driving limit.

He was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m. with a bond set at $500. Court records show the 33-year-old has since posted bond and has been released. Varner is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

The PGA-turned-LIV golfer played golf at East Carolina University from 2008-12, and was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2022. He currently lives in south Charlotte.

Last season, his golf club — Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC — won LIV’s D.C. competition in May, Golf Digest said.

