A record number of people, 51, die outside this year on Anchorage streets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As 2023 ends and temperatures drop to the single digits, Anchorage is set to end the year with 51 people — 33 men and 18 women — dying outside, according to records from the Anchorage Police Department.

The records show April and July were the deadliest months for those living on the streets this year. April saw seven men and one woman die on the streets; July saw five men and two women die.

Harsh Alaska winters have always been a danger to people living outside, but this year there were also other factors such as a lack of shelter beds after the city closed the Sullivan Arena more than six months ago. There were also high levels of reported drug activity in homeless camps and an ongoing housing crisis.

One woman who died was found inside a portable toilet.

Several people were found dead inside tents with drugs nearby.

In one death, a woman’s body was found lying on the sidewalk.

The latest death report involved a 40-year-old man whose body was found on a downtown sidewalk along Fifth Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 17. Police reported drugs and alcohol were found nearby.

Overall, the men included in the list of outdoor deaths were between 32 and 71 years old, with an average of 48 years old. On back-to-back days in early November, two wheelchair-bound men named Alfred were found dead in Anchorage in different parts of town. In both cases, police noted “nothing suspicious was noted at the scene” and made no mention of the presence of drugs or alcohol.

In total, over half of the death reports — 33 — mention evidence of drug or alcohol consumption or witness testimony of drug or alcohol consumption. Seven of the reports explicitly mention the occurrence of an overdose.

According to the police reports of all 51 outdoor deaths, all but one individual, a woman found under an overpass near the Chester Creek Sports Complex in early May, were identified by authorities. The ages of the remaining 17 outdoor deaths of women averaged 42 years, an age range of 19 to 66.

Anchorage police define an outdoor death as someone who dies outside and has no fixed address, meaning the current tally of 51 deaths may not tell the whole story. If a person makes it to a hospital and later dies or has an address but is living outside at the time, their deaths are not added to the list.

Last year, 24 people died, according to APD records.

In 2021, there were 19 deaths, and in 2020, there were 17 outdoor deaths.

In just the month of November, the Anchorage Fire Department reported 20 emergency calls to the city’s three largest camps in the areas of Davis Park in Mountain View, Cuddy Park in Midtown and Buttress Park near the Alaska Railroad’s downtown depot.

Of note within the police reports for these deaths is the line: “Nothing suspicious was found at the scene.”

Anchorage set up 574 emergency winter shelter beds this year. The city dashboard shows that as of Thursday, the Aviator and Alex Hotels are full and the 56th Avenue shelter has only two openings.

