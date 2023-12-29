Very cold for mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds are still hitting the Aleutian chain and Alaska Peninsula as a large pacific low rotates through the region. Unalaska reported a wind gust to 60 mph and on the Pribilof Island of St. Paul, a gust of 54 mph.

Anchorage’s Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reported a low of 3 degrees below zero, making it the coldest morning the city has experienced since Feb. 27, so quite a while!

A warm-up occurs over the weekend, as the Aleutian low finally moves far enough east to swing into the southcentral region, bringing clouds, warmer air and a chance of snow.

Hot spot: Metlakatla, in Southeast Alaska, with 52 degrees.

Cold spot: Fort Yukon, dropping to 33 degrees below zero.

