18-year-old fire cadet arrested for allegedly planning arson ‘hit list’

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow high school students and staff.
Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow high school students and staff.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Iowa)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (TMX) - A high school student in Iowa is charged with seven felony counts of threat of terrorism after allegedly keeping a “hit list” of students and others she wanted to harm in acts of arson, authorities said.

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, allegedly threatened to target fellow students and staff at Sidney High School in Sidney, as well as other people in the community, with acts of arson, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Surrell was arrested Tuesday and was being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Surrell had the “potential knowledge to carry out” arson because she was a fire cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged plot after Surrell revealed the “hit list” to another person. According to the complaint, “Surrell did have a phone conversation with a reporting party advising she had a ‘hit list’ for individuals to cause arson incidents towards.”

The complaint also alleges Surrell shared the hit list in Snapchat messages.

“The list included other students and employees that are enrolled in the Sidney Community School District. Other individuals included on the list are people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them,” the complaint stated.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Billy Sheldon was arraigned via video conference in a Palmer courtroom less than...
Anchorage man faces manslaughter, negligent homicide charges after fatal Wasilla hit-and-run
Amanda Richmond
Family mourning, grateful for community support after missing Eagle River woman fell under the ice
Amanda Richmond
Troopers end active search for missing Eagle River woman who fell under ice
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
Man dies while being taken into custody by Fairbanks police
A plane crash in Anchor Point killed one person and seriously injured a second on Dec. 8, 2023.
NTSB report reveals new details in deadly Anchor Point plane crash

Latest News

Sisters Sarah Lorimer and Jennifer Johnston, known to many as the Barn Sisters, are passionate...
Palmer “Barn Sisters” work to renovate and restore Colony Barns
(CNN, POOL: KYIV EMERGENCY SERVICES, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE IN DNIPROPETROVSK...
Ukraine in need of more US aid amid Russian assault
Jeremy Lilly and Austin Bulawa work to outfit a trailer that will support AK Dive Search...
Alaska dive team refocuses efforts after troopers suspend search for Amanda Richmond Rogers
The grieving family of an Eagle River woman who went missing over the Christmas weekend say...
Family mourning, grateful for community support after missing Eagle River woman fell under the ice