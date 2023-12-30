Bank robbery reported at 5th Avenue Mall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a bank robbery at Wells Fargo, 2:39 p.m. Friday, inside Anchorage’s 5th Avenue Mall, Community Relations Specialist Renee Oistad wrote in an email.

There have been no injuries and no arrests, according to APD.

“APD is assisting the FBI in this ongoing investigation,” FBI Anchorage Field Office Public Affairs Officer Chloe Martin wrote in an email.

The FBI is encouraging anyone with information on the identity of the person or people responsible for the robbery to contact the FBI at 907-276-4441.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.