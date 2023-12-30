A cold end to 2023, warming to start 2024

Winter weather advisories in interior and southeast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A dense fog advisory has been issued for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley going into the weekend.

The advisory will go through noon Saturday. Fog is basically suspended water vapor, so it will contribute to slippery road conditions. Please drive with all lights functioning properly and ON!

In the interior, a mostly dry day, with very cold conditions. And the cold will persist through the last weekend of 2023. A winter weather advisory is in effect for higher terrain north of Fairbanks and along the Dalton highway.

Southeast Alaska has been deluged by multiple rounds of rain, even some snow. The region will see a winter weather advisory for the northern part of the panhandle, in Haines and Klukwan. Snow and freezing rain are likely with temperatures staying coldest, in the 20s, there. Other parts of the region will see highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

