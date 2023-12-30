Palmer “Barn Sisters” work to renovate and restore Colony Barns

Sisters Sarah Lorimer and Jennifer Johnston, known to many as the Barn Sisters, are passionate about saving barns and renovating them.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:32 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
“We have four of the original colony barns,” Sarah Lorimer said. “There’s under 50 of these barns left that we know of. And you know, if we don’t save them, no one’s going to.”

One of their most recent saves includes two colony barns they purchased during an auction in 2020. Those barns are two of 222 colony barns that were built when Franklin Roosevelt created the manuscript Colonist Project, Lorimer said. That project, she said, brought 202 farming families to Alaska.

In the Spring of 2023, the Barn Sisters began renovating and restoring two barns in addition to a smaller one. They said it took them 12 to 14 weeks to finish the project. The Barn Sisters said they kept the barn loft’s original wood and remodeled much of the rest of the barn. The barn is also decorated in photos of past Colony Barns and artifacts found from the original structure.

“I’m very proud that we made it in the time frame that we did do it, based on how much work we actually had to do,” Lorimer said.

The Barn Sisters’ work was picked up by the Magnolia Network show “In With The Old.” The show features the sisters’ renovation journey and share the history of Colony Barns. The show is streaming on HBO MAX and Discovery Plus.

