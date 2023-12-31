Governor’s office named as victim in case of an online threat of violence

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Willow man, accused of sending a threat of violence to an Alaska elected official’s online contact form, appeared virtually Saturday at the Palmer Courthouse where the judge said Joshua Stocker, 46, could leave jail on a $500 appearance bond. The judge said the victim in the case is the governor’s office.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation said they got the report Dec. 15, that Stocker had sent a threat of violence through an elected official’s online contact form. Stocker was arrested on Dec. 29 on a no-bail warrant for second-degree terroristic threatening.

The judge said Stocker could face as long as two years in prison, instead of five, citing Stocker’s clean criminal history. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

