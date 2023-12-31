Idaho man arraigned on murder charges from 2011 cold case

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A more than decade-long cold case hit the courtroom Saturday in the Palmer Courthouse. Keenon Leland Keyes, 36, appeared over the phone for his arraignment in connection with the 2011 murder of Loy Suthammavong in Houston, Alaska. Keyes faces counts of first and second-degree murder after Alaska State Troopers say he shot and killed Suthammavong in 2011 in his Houston home. The case was reopened in 2022 by the Alaska State Troopers Cold Case Investigation Unit.

If convicted, Keyes could face as long as 99 years in prison for each count.

“Presumptive sentence and range I believe is between 30 years and 99 years, the maximum fine is $500,000,” Judge Derek Koehler said in court.

Keyes is currently serving a 15-year sentence in Idaho, for aggravated assault, felony injury to a child and possession of a firearm by a felon after he shot at both his wife and 3-year-old child in July of 2022.

Keyes’s bond was set at a $500,000 cash appearance and he must have a court-approved custodian. His next court date is set for 9:20 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Palmer Court House.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking to this person in relation to the robbery of a Wells Fargo, Friday, at the...
Wells Fargo robbed at 5th Avenue Mall
Amanda Richmond
Family mourning, grateful for community support after missing Eagle River woman fell under the ice
33-year-old Billy Sheldon was arraigned via video conference in a Palmer courtroom less than...
Anchorage man faces manslaughter, negligent homicide charges after fatal Wasilla hit-and-run
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
Man dies while being taken into custody by Fairbanks police
Anchorage parks and recreation taking a pause on relocating homeless out of of snow dump site
A record number of people, 51, die outside this year on Anchorage streets

Latest News

36 year Keenon Leland Keyes old appeared over the phone for his arraignment in connection with...
An over decade long cold case hit the court room Saturday in the Palmer Courthouse
An over decade-long cold case hit the courtroom Saturday in the Palmer Courthouse.
Man faces murder charges from a 2011 cold case
Court Generic
Governor’s office named as victim in case of an online threat of violence
Sisters Sarah Lorimer and Jennifer Johnston, known to many as the Barn Sisters, are passionate...
Palmer “Barn Sisters” work to renovate and restore Colony Barns