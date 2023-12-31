Idaho man arraigned on murder charges from 2011 cold case

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A more than decade-long cold case hit the courtroom Saturday in the Palmer Courthouse. Keenon Leland Keyes, 36, appeared over the phone for his arraignment in connection with the 2011 murder of Loy Suthammavong in Houston, Alaska. Keyes faces counts of first and second-degree murder after Alaska State Troopers say he shot and killed Suthammavong in 2011 in his Houston home. The case was reopened in 2022 by the Alaska State Troopers Cold Case Investigation Unit.

If convicted, Keyes could face as long as 99 years in prison for each count.

“Presumptive sentence and range I believe is between 30 years and 99 years, the maximum fine is $500,000,” Judge Derek Koehler said in court.

Keyes is currently serving a 15-year sentence in Idaho, for aggravated assault, felony injury to a child and possession of a firearm by a felon after he shot at both his wife and 3-year-old child in July of 2022.

Keyes’s bond was set at a $500,000 cash appearance and he must have a court-approved custodian. His next court date is set for 9:20 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Palmer Court House.

