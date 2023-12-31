Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #10 - Chugiak hockey completes undefeated season

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:43 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugiak Mustangs could not be beat on the ice last season. They went 23-0-1 capped off by a 5-2 win over the West Anchorage Eagles in the state championship game in front of nearly 2,000 fans at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla. That completed their first undefeated season in Division I in more than 10 years. The Chugiak Mustangs put the exclamation point on the end of their season to win their first state championship since 2017 and their sixth hockey title overall.

