Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #5 - Sayvia Sellers sets all-time high school scoring record

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new Alaska High School Girls Basketball all-time scoring mark is 2,651 points and was set by Anchorage Christian School’s former student and star athlete Sayvia Sellers in March of 2023. The 5′7″ guard is a three-time state champion, three-time Gatorade Player of the Year and is currently playing for Division I’s Washington Huskies.

