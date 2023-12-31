Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #5 - Sayvia Sellers sets all-time high school scoring record
Published: Dec. 30, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new Alaska High School Girls Basketball all-time scoring mark is 2,651 points and was set by Anchorage Christian School’s former student and star athlete Sayvia Sellers in March of 2023. The 5′7″ guard is a three-time state champion, three-time Gatorade Player of the Year and is currently playing for Division I’s Washington Huskies.
