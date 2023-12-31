Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #6 - Ryan Redington’s Iditarod run to remember

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ryan Redington and his sled dogs mushed into history in 2023 as he became the first in his famous family to win the Iditarod. Ryan Redington’s grandfather, Joe Redington Sr., is known as the “Father of the Iditarod” after helping start the race, and now his grandson Ryan will be known as a champion after he became the first Redington to cross under the famous Burled Arch in Nome. Redington arrived in Nome at 12:12 p.m., March 14, with a winning time of 8 days, 21 hours, 13 minutes and 58 seconds.

