Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #7 - Christy Marvin runs to record breaking 7th Equinox Marathon title after winning Mount Marathon

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:14 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marvelous Christy Marvin continues to impress. No man or woman has won more Equinox Marathons than the 43-year old Palmer resident. Clocking in at 3 hours, 19 minutes and 53 seconds, Marvin won her record-breaking seventh Equinox Marathon in September. With victories in 2013-14, 2016-19 and 2023, Marvin surpasses six-time champions Stan Justice, Bob Murphy and Matias Saari. She also won the 2023 Mount Marathon in July for the third time.

