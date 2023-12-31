Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #9 - Colton Paul breaks Scissor Broad Jump world record at NYO
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:58 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kipnuk’s Colton Paul competes for Mt. Edgecumbe High School and participated in seven different events at the 2023 Native Youth Olympic games, taking home five gold medals and setting a new world record in the scissor broad jump at an astonishing 38 feet, 7 inches — that’s more than a foot longer than the record set in 2017 at 37 feet, 5 inches.
