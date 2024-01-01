Alaska’s minimum wage will increase in 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are about to see an increase in their minimum wage, but how will this impact small business owners?

Starting Monday, the Alaska minimum wage will increase from $10.85 an hour to $11.73 an hour.

In 2014, Alaska voters passed a ballot initiative to annually adjust the minimum wage for inflation.

Under the statute, it is required the state’s minimum wage be adjusted using the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers in the Anchorage metropolitan area for the preceding calendar year.

According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the Anchorage CPI-U increased 8.1% in 2022. As a result, the minimum wage will rise by 88 cents, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

One year ago, the state’s minimum wage increased from $10.34 to $10.85, according to department statistics.

John Weddleton — owner of Bosco’s Comics, Cards, and Games — said the rate hike will have no immediate impact on small businesses like his.

Weddleton said he already pays his employees above the 2024 rate.

“There’s no real immediate impact — I don’t think — for many, if any businesses, in Alaska because we all pay more than that,” Weddleton said. “The true market minimum is probably over $13 an hour.”

He said there are pros and cons of the minimum wage increasing. On the positive side, he said it creates an incentive for employers to consistently raise wages, as well as maintain a level playing field for employers.

“I don’t want to have to compete against somebody who’s paying five bucks an hour or something, you know,” Weddleton said. “I want to know that other businesses around me are paying, you know, some reasonable level. I think having a minimum wage is fine in that regard.”

On the negative side, Weddleton said it could hurt businesses that can only afford to pay their employees minimum wage, and the wage increase could put a pinch on some employer’s pocketbooks.

“You know, if it really bumps up above what the market says, then you start running into trouble,” Weddleton said. ”If a company’s not making enough to pay substantially more because of that, they just won’t.”

