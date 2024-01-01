Family of 3 displaced after NYE mobile home fire

By Joe Cadotte
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:48 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A family of three is displaced after their mobile home fire caught fire on New Year’s Eve at Anchorage’s Penland Park.

The Anchorage Fire Department said they received a report of the fire at 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple fire trucks were on the scene as our crew was there at the 8 o’clock hour. While currently uninhabitable, the trailer’s exact condition is not clear.

There were no injuries reported from the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

A family of three is displaced from a mobile home fire Sunday night at Anchorage's Penland Park.
A family of three is displaced from a mobile home fire Sunday night at Anchorage's Penland Park.(Jeremy Kashatok/KTUU)
