Following cargo fire, ‘stable’ vessel anchors near Dutch Harbor

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:22 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A firefighting crew remains on the scene of a 410-foot cargo ship anchored near Dutch Harbor after some of the cargo — which included lithium-ion batteries — caught fire last week and forced the ship to divert its voyage from San Diego to the small Alaskan fishing community.

In a press release, the acting city manager of Unalaska said she was informed the M/V Genius Star IX will likely remain in Broad Bay for “at least a week while the cargo is secured on board the vessel and the shipboard firefighting system is recharged.”

The fire was extinguished over the weekend by marine firefighters.

“While the vessel is in Broad Bay, there will be continuous monitoring of the vessel and cargo, as well as shore-side air quality monitoring,” Acting City Manager Marjie Veeder said. “The City’s primary concern continues to be protecting the health and safety of our community members, the environment, fisheries and commerce. We are actively monitoring the situation.”

In an interview on Sunday, Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cmdr. Mike Salerno said there is currently no fire risk aboard the ship and the 19 crew members are in good health. The ship initially parked 2 miles offshore while responders dealt with the fire.

Through the use of remote sensing technology, T&T Salvage and Resolve Marine determined the atmosphere inside the affected cargo hold is non-flammable, meaning the fire risk is low. The team also determined that there was no structural damage to the vessel.

“Our top priorities are always the safety of the crew members, the surrounding communities and our first responders, and we are committed to a comprehensive response,” Salerno said in a phone interview, adding, “The vessel is completely seaworthy. It’s under its own power.”

The ship’s personnel alerted authorities about the fire on Thursday and later received orders to divert its voyage.

An investigation into the fire’s origins is ongoing.

Troopers warn against impaired, fatigued New Year's Eve motorists
