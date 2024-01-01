Koyuk man kills father in shooting, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who authorities say shot and killed his father in a Northwest Alaska village over the weekend is now facing murder charges.

Alaska State Troopers reported that 35-year-old Franklin Adams of Koyuk shot and killed his father, 74-year-old Dennis Adams, Saturday night inside a home in the small town located about 128 miles east of Nome.

Troopers said the younger Adams used a shotgun to shoot his father, who lived with him in the same house. Troopers say officers got the initial call at 5:44 p.m. Saturday.

Adams was arrested by troopers and charged with first-degree murder and was taken to Nome as the investigation continues. Troopers said next of kin was notified.

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.