Koyuk man kills father in shooting, police say

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:46 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who authorities say shot and killed his father in a Northwest Alaska village over the weekend is now facing murder charges.

Alaska State Troopers reported that 35-year-old Franklin Adams of Koyuk shot and killed his father, 74-year-old Dennis Adams, Saturday night inside a home in the small town located about 128 miles east of Nome.

Troopers said the younger Adams used a shotgun to shoot his father, who lived with him in the same house. Troopers say officers got the initial call at 5:44 p.m. Saturday.

Adams was arrested by troopers and charged with first-degree murder and was taken to Nome as the investigation continues. Troopers said next of kin was notified.

