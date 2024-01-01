Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024

Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.(Unsplash | MONEY MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Millions of workers will get a pay bump when the clock strikes midnight on Monday, January 1.

Nearly half of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia will increase their minimum wage in 2024.

Washington state will continue to have the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.28 an hour. That’s up from $15.74 an hour.

And over in Hawaii, workers will receive the largest increase, raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour.

And Washington D.C. will have the highest hourly minimum wage in the country at $17.05. The city will raise its minimum wage again this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking to this person in relation to the robbery of a Wells Fargo, Friday, at the...
Wells Fargo robbed at 5th Avenue Mall
Amanda Richmond
Family mourning, grateful for community support after missing Eagle River woman fell under the ice
Man faces two charges of murder
Idaho man arraigned on murder charges from 2011 cold case
Jeremy Lilly and Austin Bulawa work to outfit a trailer that will support AK Dive Search...
Alaska dive team refocuses efforts after troopers suspend search for Amanda Richmond Rogers
Court Generic
Governor’s office named as victim in case of an online threat of violence

Latest News

Troopers warn against impaired, fatigued New Year's Eve motorists
Troopers warn against impaired, fatigued New Year's Eve motorists
FILE - PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan on the first tee box during the first round of the Tour...
PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme...
Chief Justice Roberts casts a wary eye on the uses of artificial intelligence in the federal courts
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US Navy helicopters fire at Yemen’s Houthi rebels and kill several in latest Red Sea shipping attack