Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to a possible bacterial infection.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:49 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some powdered baby formula is being pulled from the shelves due to contamination issues.

On Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers of possible bacterial contamination in Reckitt/Mead Johnson’s Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder products.

Manufacturers voluntarily recalled more than 675,000 cans of the formula.

The recall batches include ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and use by date of Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the FDA, the formula tested positive for Cronobacter bacteria, which can cause rare but potentially deadly infections in newborns.

The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported to date.

The company says no other Nutramigen liquid formulas or any other Reckitt nutrition products are impacted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking to this person in relation to the robbery of a Wells Fargo, Friday, at the...
Wells Fargo robbed at 5th Avenue Mall
Amanda Richmond
Family mourning, grateful for community support after missing Eagle River woman fell under the ice
Man faces two charges of murder
Idaho man arraigned on murder charges from 2011 cold case
Jeremy Lilly and Austin Bulawa work to outfit a trailer that will support AK Dive Search...
Alaska dive team refocuses efforts after troopers suspend search for Amanda Richmond Rogers
Court Generic
Governor’s office named as victim in case of an online threat of violence

Latest News

Troopers warn against impaired, fatigued New Year's Eve motorists
Troopers warn against impaired, fatigued New Year's Eve motorists
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
This image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a reported fire aboard the 410-foot cargo...
A lithium-ion battery fire in a cargo ship’s hold is out after several days of burning