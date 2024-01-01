Surfer dies after shark bite, officials say

A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on...
A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on Saturday.(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAIA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A 39-year-old surfer died Saturday after suffering a shark bite at Maui’s Paia Bay, the Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed.

Details on the injuries of Jason Carter oh Haiku were not released.

Maui Fire Department officials say the incident happened about 11 a.m.

A Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman confirmed about 5:30 p.m. that Carter had died.

Officials said water conditions at the time were “mixed” because of high surf conditions.

The County of Maui posted on its official Instagram that Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Paia Park were closed due to the shark incident.

First responders were patrolling the area on shore and on jet skis, according to Maui Fire Department. Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said shark warning signs are up one mile on either side of the incident site.

The incident is seventh shark encounter in Hawaii waters this year and the first resulting in fatal injuries, according to the agency’s shark incident database.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking to this person in relation to the robbery of a Wells Fargo, Friday, at the...
Wells Fargo robbed at 5th Avenue Mall
Amanda Richmond
Family mourning, grateful for community support after missing Eagle River woman fell under the ice
Man faces two charges of murder
Idaho man arraigned on murder charges from 2011 cold case
Jeremy Lilly and Austin Bulawa work to outfit a trailer that will support AK Dive Search...
Alaska dive team refocuses efforts after troopers suspend search for Amanda Richmond Rogers
Court Generic
Governor’s office named as victim in case of an online threat of violence

Latest News

Troopers warn against impaired, fatigued New Year's Eve motorists
Troopers warn against impaired, fatigued New Year's Eve motorists
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination