Warming up to start off 2024
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As we wrap up 2023, the state is looking at some active weather in the first week of the new year.

Southcentral saw clouds and precipitation move north with temperatures warming on the last day of December. As of 5 p.m., Anchorage hit 20 degrees for the high, up from 4 degrees on Saturday. Anchorage will see some wind out of the north-northeast on New Year’s Eve and sunshine on Monday with a high of 24 degrees. Anchorage currently has 79.5 inches of snow for the winter, ending December with 39 inches of snow, the third snowiest December on record for the city.

The active weather pattern will be comprised of at least three low-pressure systems impacting Alaska over the week. Two are surging up from the north Pacific, with a weaker system over the far western Aleutian chain. But that will change as a large storm brings high winds, gusts to 65 and 75 mph. Winter storm and high wind watches are up for the central and eastern chain in advance of the storm’s arrival.

Wind and blowing snow will press into the western coasts and Bering Strait going into 2024. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the western Arctic coast as gusts hit 55 mph. Winter weather conditions are also likely to hit the northern coast as well, so a watch takes effect Tuesday and runs through Friday. Here, gusts could ramp up to 65 mph.

