Anchorage sees one of wettest years on record in 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While 2022 still holds a commanding lead as the wettest year on record, last year was quick to try to close that gap.

Following another wet summer and fall across Southcentral Alaska, the city of Anchorage ended 2023 as the third-wettest on record. Finishing at 24.22 inches of precipitation, the year was 4.38″ away from tying the previous record.

9 out of 12 months saw above average precipitation. (Alaska's News Source)

While 2023 was quiet to start the year, nine of the 12 months ended with above-average precipitation. February, July, and November were three of the wettest months, with both February and November bringing a combined total of 71.7″ of snowfall.

It’s quite possible that with two back-to-back years of record precipitation, Anchorage could end this winter season back above 100 inches of snowfall. This would be only the second time in recorded history that consecutive years recorded more than 100″, with the 1954-1955 and 1955-1956 winter seasons being the only other time.

While we saw few days with significant warmth, the year did end with nine brand new precipitation records. The year 2023 also saw the coldest high temperature of 72° F, which is the lowest yearly high recorded in Anchorage since 2011.

Date New Record Previous Record Snowfall May 3, 2023 0.57″ 0.41″ (1998) N/A June 28, 2023 0.52″ 0.50″ (2000) N/A July 6, 2023 0.34″ 0.33″ (2021) N/A July 29, 2023 0.78″ 0.75″ (1995) N/A August 16, 2023 1.10″ 0.83″ (2017) N/A October 14, 2023 0.50″ 0.45″ (1968) N/A November 5, 2023 0.37″ 0.34″ (1993) 6.2″ November 9, 2023 0.53″ 0.52″ (1976) 8.2″ November 13, 2023 0.68″ 0.46″ (2022) 8.7″

While things have trended down the last week in terms of precipitation, January could be another wet month. Signs point to an abnormally warm month, with much of the state expected to trend well above average. While this doesn’t generally mean wet weather, the outlook ahead favors a stormy pattern. It’s likely that while snow showers are possible this week, that an uptick in activity will build back into the southern half of the state through the next two weeks.

