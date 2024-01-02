First encampment fire of 2024 sparks concern for Anchorage’s homeless during winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s cold weather did not relent on New Year’s Day, and neither did some homeless individuals’ attempts to stay warm in sub-freezing conditions. On Monday, that took the form of a large bonfire on the outskirts of Cuddy Park, which quickly got the attention of the Anchorage Fire Department.

According to AFD Assistant Chief Alex Boyd, the fire department responded to the tall flames just after 3 p.m. on Monday. AFD initially dispatched four units to the scene but after the first unit arrived at the park, the other three were dismissed.

John Steinnes, a firefighter with AFD, responded with his team to put out the fire. He was concerned about the danger of temporary housing structures surrounding the fire, which could be heated up and combust easily. The increased prevalence of homeless encampment fires has put a strain on the fire department.

“It’s tough for homeless folks, they have to remain warm, but any sort of like propane or any sort of flame inside a tent or an RV is obviously dangerous, so we discourage any type of activity like that,” Steinnes said.

Scott, a man who’s been living at Cuddy Park since the summer, said he started the fire after running out of propane.

“Anyone who says they’re truly able to sleep out in the cold and survive it is a liar,” Scott said. “‘Cause to be honest, sleeping out here ain’t easy, being out here is not easy, everyone thinks that being homeless out here is easy — it’s not. It’s 10 times harder than having a home and a job.”

Scott mentioned he’s been trying to get into a shelter for roughly three years and didn’t understand why there was confusion over the true homeless count.

“We all sign on that little piece of paper, we all sign up every week, saying how many people are here, how many people are homeless ... I don’t see how they have that number wrong,” Scott said.

The fire comes after a contentious year for Anchorage’s homeless policy and continues the debate about whether there is adequate winter shelter in the city. A record-breaking number of 51 outside deaths occurred in 2023 on the streets of Anchorage.

According to Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson, there were five open beds on Monday night out of a total of 574. Johnson estimates about 250 people are living outside in Anchorage.

“The waitlist became somewhat of an issue when people started cycling through the shelter system. People may have entered and then exited, and may have been seeking shelter again thus getting back on a waitlist if it existed. There was no way to keep the document up to date with individual movements,” Johnson said. “The waitlist also began to pose significant challenges when people on the list denied congregate but wanted to be notified of non congregate openings. There was just too many individual factors when we had limited vacancies. We decided against continuing use of the waitlist when shelters became full. Now when shelters have vacancies, we alert multiple stakeholders and the beds often fill.”

Steinnes was sympathetic to those living at the camp but wanted to emphasize the importance of safe heating practices when it comes to camping outside.

“I’m not an expert on surviving out in the winter here, I really feel for folks that’s their reality every day,” Steinnes said. “So I don’t have advice on how to stay warm other than a bunch of blankets and trying to get into one of the shelters that we have, I know there’s not maybe enough space for everyone.”

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.