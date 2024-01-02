High winds build into Alaska as stormy weather returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures across Alaska continue to warm as the first full week of 2024 gets underway.

Many locations have already seen temperatures warm considerably from the cold snap we saw to close out the year, with temperatures from Southwest to Southcentral Alaska already warming into the teens and 20s. This trend will continue through the week as stormy weather looks to return to Mainland Alaska.

While most of the activity will take aim on coastal regions of the state, inland locations will still see impacts in the form of gusty conditions. Some of the highest winds will be seen through Southwest Alaska, where winds up to 75 mph are possible starting tonight into Wednesday. This comes as a very large and strengthening low just south of the Aleutians moves into the Bristol Bay region.

While Southcentral will largely stay on the dry side today, some flurries can be expected into the evening hours for inland locations. With that said, a front in the northern Gulf of Alaska will keep snow showers and areas of wintry mix in play. Kodiak Island can expect to see increased rain and wintry mix arriving into the afternoon and evening. Winds gusting up to 50 mph will also lead to some areas of blowing snow for the island, with temperatures warming into the 40s today.

Further inland for Southcentral, winds will remain fairly breezy through the day, with some of the greatest winds occurring through the Matanuska Valley. Matanuska winds are expected to increase through the evening hours into Wednesday, where parts of the Valley could see winds as high as 50 mph. While blowing snow can be expected, winds of this magnitude could warm parts of the Valley above freezing through the day. With the recent cold snap, limited melting will occur, but one should be prepared for slick spots.

Highs across the state will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday, as temperatures continue to warm this week. The large low is leading to many coastal regions of Western and Southwest Alaska seeing winter weather alerts, with the greatest impacts arriving overnight into Wednesday.

Southeast Alaska will also see increasing rain and snow into Wednesday, although much of today will just see isolated areas of wintry mix with temperatures in the 30s.

Looking ahead through the next week, abnormal warmth looks to take hold across the state. For Southcentral, it’s looking like an extended stretch of highs in the 20s and 30s, with some snow showers.

Have a great start to the New Year!

