People Mover bus system launches new winter schedule, changed routes

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:32 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New routes and schedule times are coming for Anchorage city buses, beginning in three weeks.

People Mover bus system will implement a new winter schedule starting Jan. 22 that promises more service, more frequency, and faster travel times, according to Anchorage Public Transportation Planning and Communications Manager Bart Rudolph.

“We’ve never implemented just a winter schedule,” Rudolph said. “So it’s all factored on run times and how long it’s taken the bus in previous winters, so we can get the run times exactly right.”

Rudolph said People Mover plans to implement a summer schedule later this year.

People Mover hasn’t made major service changes since 2021, according to Rudolph, and it’s taken more than a year of public meetings and research to come up with the most current changes.

One of the biggest benefits may be for people who live in South Anchorage where there wasn’t much bus service in the past. Rudolph said South Anchorage’s route 91 is combining with route 85, giving greater access to Downtown and Midtown and much more frequent service.

“Now that it’s being combined with route 85, it will have service all day from 6 a.m. to midnight, and service on the weekends, which it doesn’t have right now, so South Anchorage is getting a lot more service,” Rudolph said.

The new schedule has more frequent trips to the Loussac Library, especially during midday. It will also increase service to the airport with trips from South Anchorage every half hour. Rudolph said there will also be more service to Eagle River and stops at Tikhatnu Commons along the way.

Information on changes can be found on the People Mover website. Rudolph said buses will also soon have free brochures on board that will list all the People Mover routes.

