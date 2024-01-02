Salvation Army program provides families with a happy holiday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside the Salvation Army Alaska’s Community Center in Anchorage sits a lot of bags — 900 to be exact. Each is given a number and designated for a specific Alaska family.

The trove of toys is destined for youth across Anchorage, part of a longtime annual gift event that provides goods to those who might need a little extra help during the holidays.

“Hundreds of families have been signing up online since Oct. 1, providing the basic documentation we’ve asked for and this is the wonderful repercussion of that,” said Capt. Denice Delgado, Social Services Director, Salvation Army Alaska.

The gifts are all donated by the community and volunteers — like the Brunelle family — help get them to their new home. Sheavon Brunelle has volunteered at the gift event for almost two decades, and her reason for doing so hits close to home. When her son was enrolled in a Head Start program, he received an invitation to receive gifts and food.

“We went and we benefited from the program that first year and then a couple years after that we decided, ‘Hey, we don’t need the program anymore, but we can help volunteer,’” she said.

Brunelle’s teenage daughter, Emma, is also a longtime volunteer who keeps the program going each year.

“I love doing it every year, it makes me feel happy to be helping people,” Emma said.

Sometimes that means handing out food, checking in program recipients or going shopping for toys. Every little bit of help counts.

“I mean, there’s been years where there’s a thousand people,” Brunelle said.

Everything donated is brand new. The big toy hits this year were gaming consoles and for the girls, LOL dolls, but many were just happy to get anything.

“Nothing is too small or too big to do,” Delgado said.

“If you have the inclination to volunteer, then this is probably perfect and the Salvation Army does a great job,” Brunelle added.

Brunelle plans to keep coming back year after year doing her part to give back to the community that she once generously received from.

