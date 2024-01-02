Winter storms headline the start of 2024

Pacific storms will bring storm force winds
Whipping winds and snow with large lows
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:52 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of strong Pacific storms will impact the state in the first days of the new year.

Winter storm warnings, advisories and watches are up as two storms move through the Aleutians and west coast over the next several days.

Winter storm warnings extend from Adak and Atka to the Dalton Highway. Blizzard warnings will affect the northern tier of the state, where wind chills will drop to 45 to 55 below zero. Gusting winds will whip up snow and reduce visibility along the west coast too.

Southeast Alaska had a break on the first day of 2024, but more rounds of rain and snow are on the way.

Southcentral will also see a chance of snow Tuesday night to early Wednesday.

Winds will start to pick up in many southcentral locations too. For Anchorage Hillside and areas near the inlet, winds pick up from the east-southeast 15 to 30 mph Tuesday.

Hot spot: Sitka, in Southeast Alaska, with 46 degrees.

Cold spot: Fort Yukon, dropping to 28 degrees below zero.

