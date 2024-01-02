Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging

A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:58 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida woman is suing The Hershey Co. over “misleading” candy packaging.

Cynthia Kelly filed a class action suit against Hershey last week, accusing the chocolate giant of false advertising.

According to the lawsuit, Kelly became upset when a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins she purchased didn’t look like the one advertised on the wrapper.

Kelly stated that Hershey has misled consumers with their faceless chocolate pumpkins.

Reports say Kelly filed the lawsuit in Florida’s Middle District Court for $5 million.

The Washington Post reports that a Hershey official said the company can’t comment on pending matters.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file
Alaska’s minimum wage will increase in 2024
A family of three is displaced from a mobile home fire Sunday night at Anchorage's Penland Park.
Family of 3 displaced after NYE mobile home fire
Shooting
Koyuk man kills father in shooting, police say
Alaska 'bar wars' resurface with arrival of new alcohol laws
Alaska ‘bar wars’ resurface with arrival of new alcohol laws
The FBI is looking to this person in relation to the robbery of a Wells Fargo, Friday, at the...
Police looking for Wells Fargo 5th Avenue Mall bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious...
Mail carrier dies months after speeding SUV crashed into him while working, family says
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
The Treasury Building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury has announced that the...
US national debt hits record $34 trillion as Congress gears up for funding fight
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony