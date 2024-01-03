Anchorage man says city plows left his yard full of snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s fair to say that many of us have struggled with the city’s record snowfall, but Jim Corso got more than he bargained for on a recent morning.

Corso, who lives in the Wonder Park neighborhood in Anchorage, said he woke to the sound of snowplows Friday morning. When he looked out his window, Corso said he was shocked to see city crews blowing snow from the street over his fence and into a towering pile in his front yard.

Corso’s biggest worry wasn’t for himself, but for his dog Remy, who could now easily walk over the fence and into the street if she wanted to. He called the city’s Street Maintenance Department to see what they could do.

“His comment to me: ‘We have a right-of-way 15 feet into your yard to do what we need to do,’ and that’s what they did,” Corso said.

Anchorage Street Maintenance Superintendent Jim Belz said the city does have a right-of-way where plows can legally push snow or blow snow. In most cases, the right-of-way extends 30 feet from the center of the road in either direction. That means snow could end up in someone’s yard, like Corso’s.

On Tuesday afternoon the city agreed to come out and take a look at the situation. They found that like many older homes with fences attached, Corso’s extended into the right-of-way, in his case by 10 feet. But because of the issues the snow was causing for both Corso and his dog, Belz said they planned to clean it up.

Belz said Street Maintenance wants to be good neighbors. He said crews would remove snow from Corso’s yard on Tuesday evening, much to Corso’s relief.

