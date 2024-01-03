Athlete of the Week: Best performances and stories of 2023

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:40 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just when one may think Alaskan athletes can’t outdo themselves from the year prior, they put together a year like we saw in 2023.

From hometown heroes like Alissa Pili, who won the Great Alaska Shootout’s Most Outstanding Player award after her homecoming performance with the University of Utah.

To the national stage, where ninjas Nick Hanson and Forest Strick displayed their skills on TV across America.

To a historic Iditarod result out west in Nome.

To a gutsy performance in the heart of the Interior.

To our standout athletes of the Southcentral and Southeast.

We had record-breaking Athlete of the Week type performances, like from Sayvia Sellers in basketball and Mt. Edgecumbe’s Colton Paul in the Scissor Broad Jump at NYO.

Siblings stuck together, like Soule skiers Elias and Reine, hockey twins Cameron and Cooper Morris and Golovin triplets Ethan, Kaylee and Madison Fagerstrom, who helped lead the Lynx to a Mix Six Volleyball State Championship.

From the 10U youth skaters who competed at a prestige national tournament, to the Little Leaguers at Dimond/West who nearly made history for the state, up to the professionals like WNBA’s Ruthy Hebard and the NHL’s Jeremy Swayman, representing the state at the highest level in their respective sports.

No matter the sport, level or location, there is gold hidden in every one of our Alaskan Athletes.

