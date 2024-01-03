Avalanche danger increases across Southcentral Alaska with gusty winds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong storm moving into the Eastern Bering Sea is keeping a rather pronounced wind field over Alaska. Gusty conditions continue this morning from the North Slope where blizzard conditions remain in place, down to parts of Southcentral Alaska where winds could still gusts as high as 45 mph through the day.

While some of the strongest winds today will be for Southwest Alaska and the Slope, the stormy weather is leading to an increased avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass south to Seward. The avalanche forecast is high for all levels, meaning travel in avalanche territory is not recommended.

The storm, which is pulling in warm air to the region, is expected to cause avalanches to release on their own. The avalanches could be large enough to send debris down to lower elevations, where a transition from snow to rain is occurring near the Gulf of Alaska. Most of the precipitation we’ll see today will fall for coastal regions, while inland locations of Southcentral stay below freezing. While this will mean light snow for us, as the better chance for this arrives in the evening and into Thursday morning. For most of the day, expect drier conditions inland with some breezy winds. As the snow moves in later today, some light accumulation up to two inches can be expected for Anchorage and surrounding locations.

Heavier snow will fall through Turnagain Pass and over the Chugach Range, where it’s possible that several inches could fall. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Thompson Pass from 9 a.m. this morning until late tonight. This advisory is for 4 to 10 inches of snowfall, with gusts as high as 40 mph. With blowing snow looking likely, visibility could be reduced down to half a mile at times.

Blowing snow will also be likely for Southwest Alaska, through parts of the Interior, and along the Slope where blizzard warnings are in effect. The Slope could see winds gusting as high as 60 mph out of the east through the day. These gusty conditions will lead to wind chill readings as low as negative-50 at times, with the greatest threat being today into Thursday.

While much of the state is seeing blustery conditions, only Southeast and Southcentral are seeing the brunt of the precipitation. A winter weather advisory is also in effect for Haines, Skagway, and Klukwan, including the Haines and Klondike Highway. This advisory which begins at noon today will see total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Travel could be difficult, especially along the highways of the higher elevations.

While the Northern Inner Channels deal with snowfall, further south through the Panhandle rain will be the predominant type of precipitation. Today will bring widespread activity to Southeast Alaska with the precipitation becoming more scattered into Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Looking ahead much of the state will continue to remain on the warmer side, with an increased chance in above average precipitation. For Southcentral, highs this week will be in the mid to upper 20s inland, while the Gulf Coast regions warm into the 30s and 40s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

