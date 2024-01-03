Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:38 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a blaze at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. EST with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who he married last month. He was also roaming around outside near the home, sometimes with his hand on his chest and on his face, speaking to authorities.

The station reported that no one was in the house at the time the fire broke out. It wasn’t immediately clear the source of the fire.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Downey
Longtime Alaska’s News Source news anchor Maria Downey announces 2024 retirement
Alaska 'bar wars' resurface with arrival of new alcohol laws
Alaska ‘bar wars’ resurface with arrival of new alcohol laws
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Anchorage Fire Department responds to city's first homeless encampment fire of the year.
First encampment fire of 2024 sparks concern for Anchorage’s homeless during winter
An Anchorage man says city crews left a huge pile of snow in his front yard
Anchorage man says city plows left his yard full of snow

Latest News

Colorado police say they arrested a burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber to...
Burglar busted while attempting to use Uber as getaway driver, police say
Seasonal virus activity is surging across the U.S. and some health experts expect even bigger...
Respiratory virus activity surging across the US
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 95 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the...
FBI calls bomb threats that led to brief lockdowns, evacuations of some state capitols a hoax