High winds and blizzard conditions hit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wind gust to 74 miles per hour blasted the Aleutian Chain community of Unalaska.

Wind gusts were also strong for Cold Bay, 59 mph, Adak Island recorded 55 mph, and

A 54-mph gust for Saint Paul Island. This is all due to a powerful North Pacific storm. The National Weather Service reports this is a “bomb cyclone”. This is when a storm rapidly intensifies within a 24-hour period.

The strong winds will now move into southern coastal and inland areas through Thursday. Blizzard and whiteout conditions will hit southwest Alaska and even north to the Arctic Slope. This is weather that is dangerous. Travel will be impacted by lowered visibility and drifting snow. This affects the Bethel area to Nunivak Island and south to Port Heiden.

Wind chills over the northern coast of Alaska will drop to 35 to 55 below as strong east winds blow 30 to 50 miles per hour. Warnings are in place here too.

The southeast region had a break Tuesday, but the long reach of the storm system will bring rain back to the region, along with gusty winds, and even snow to the north. Speaking of a long reach, the storm’s influence is over 1000 miles from west to east, from the Aleutian Chain to the panhandle.

Hot spots: Sitka, Hydaburg and Metlakatla in southeast Alaska, with 45 degrees.

Cold spot: Fort Yukon, dropping to 35 degrees below zero.

