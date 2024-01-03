Northern Justice Project, ACLU of Alaska file preliminary injunction to bring back 56 challenged books

Afternoon FastCast Jan. 2, 2024
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:33 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District faces another legal challenge over the controversial removal of 56 school library books that some in the community deemed inappropriate for young minds.

On Tuesday, the Northern Justice Project and ACLU of Alaska filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to bring back the books that are gone at least until the Library Citizens Advisory Committee can review them. The committee is tasked with in part looking into whether they violate state statutes criminalizing distributing pornographic material to minors.

“The District removed fifty-six books from all school libraries because of the books’ LGBTQ themes or protagonists of color that a few in the community disagree with. This is censorship plain and simple, and it violates the First Amendment. Until the courts can review the merits of the case, these books must be returned to school shelves,” Savannah Fletcher, an attorney for Northern Justice Project, said in a statement.

Ruth Botstein, the legal director for the ACLU of Alaska, believes there’s a lot at stake with the act of taking away stories that may connect to students in a special way.

“Restricting access to ideas is harmful to all students, and banning these specific books is especially critical to the individuals pursuing this lawsuit,” Botstein said in a statement. “These students range from middle school to high school, range in their racial backgrounds, and some identify as LGBTQIA2S+ individuals. This representation matters to these students, and access and exposure to new ideas are crucial for their growth and development. The harm to the students goes beyond simply checking out a library book. There is nothing that can compensate for the lost opportunity to explore an idea, to read a book that might help a student navigate the world.”

The motion follows a November lawsuit filed by the same two entities against the school district over the book removal issue. In that lawsuit, eight plaintiffs, mostly parents of students in the school district, claimed that taking away books such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Bluest Eye” and “Slaughterhouse Five” violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

After assembling in August, the district-wide library committee planned to review four books a month on the list. The MSBSD board formed the committee after they received repeated calls from the public to look into whether the books were suitable for school-aged children. The board will only decide on the books’ fate after receiving the committee’s recommendations.

MSBSD Superintendent Randy Trani decided to remove the books during the review process.

“It was just a matter of being safe for staff members. Since there were these allegations or worries they they were potentially in violation of that statute. It wasn’t worth it to leave them on the shelves and we wanted to give this process time to go,” Trani said in September.

