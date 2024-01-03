Off-duty Anchorage police officer charged with driving impaired in unmarked patrol car

APD says 24-year-old officer still employed with department after Dec. 9 incident
FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer with the Anchorage Police Department has been charged after driving a patrol car while impaired on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson last month, according to an official with the department.

In an email to Alaska’s News Source, department spokesperson Renee Oistad confirmed that 24-year-old Ethan Copeland was charged with operating under the influence while driving an unmarked APD patrol car off duty on Dec. 9 on JBER. Copeland was also given a drunk in possession of firearms charge.

JBER Security Forces responded just after 7 p.m. after receiving a complaint about Copeland, who is still employed with the police department, according to Oistad. JBER police then contacted the Anchorage Police Department after noticing signs of impairment.

Oistad clarified that the patrol car had government plates and was equipped with emergency lights and sirens, but did not have APD signage on the outside.

Two investigations into the incident are still being conducted, Oistad said, including a criminal investigation by the Office of Special Prosecutions and an internal investigation by APD Internal Affairs.

